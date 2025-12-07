KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Federal police have received a compact disc (CD) linked to the triple shooting in Durian Tunggal, Melaka on November 24 amid fresh debate on the conduct of officers on duty.

The CD was handed over by a family member of one of the suspects who was gunned down, and is believed to contain a recording that could shed new light on the incident, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said today.

“The CD is believed to contain an audio recording of a telephone conversation between the suspect and his wife prior to the incident,” he said in a media statement.

A special investigation team under the federal Criminal Investigation Department has been appointed to take over the case from the Melaka contingent.

“This step was taken to ensure that every aspect of the investigation is conducted in an orderly, professional, and uncompromising manner,” Mohd Khalid said.

He urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could compromise the investigation.

He added that those with information about the case should contact the police on its hotline at 019-376 4763.

Malaysia’s men in blue have come under fire again in recent weeks over the Durian Tunggal triple shooting.

Families of the three men shot dead have claimed the CD contradicts the police account that the suspects had attacked officers and called for an independent inquiry into the case.