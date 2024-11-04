NOV 4 —The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officially said on Saturday (Nov 2) that it had opened an investigation into the investment losses by Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) in e-commerce platform Fashion Valet Sdn Bhd. https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2024/11/02/macc-urges-against-trial-by-public-opinion-as-it-opens-probe-into-khazanah-pnbs-rm439m-loss-in-fashionvalet/155609#google_vignette

In a brief statement, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation was crucial as it involved the use of public funds and was a matter of public interest.

Assuring the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted “fairly and professionally”, the statement also urged the public “to allow space for the investigation to proceed and to avoid speculation and ‘trial by public opinion’ against the parties involved.”

So, it is incomprehensible that Capital A Group (formerly AirAsia Group) president Aireen Omar should tell “Apa Cerita” podcast host Asyraf Khalid that there was “no such thing as scandal or fraud or siphoning off money, not at all” behind the losses at Fashion Valet Sdn Bhd.

Aireen should know better than to be enticed into “trial by public opinion” in respect of the investment losses by Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) in e-commerce platform Fashion Valet Sdn Bhd.

If Aireen had told the podcast before the official announcement above, she should now tell it to the MACC.

Let the MACC investigate.

