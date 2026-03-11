KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Demands for the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) must go hand in hand with the responsibility of building a progressive and harmonious nation, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said while it was important to pursue the rights provided under MA63, the effort could not be separated from the collective duty to develop the country as a whole.

“As we fight for our rights, we must never forget that we also have a responsibility to build this nation. Ultimately, we want to pass on a harmonious country to the next generation,” he said in a special interview with Bernama.

Mustapha said this principle would also guide his approach in resolving outstanding matters related to the agreement.

On the progress of MA63 negotiations, he said that of the 29 issues raised, 13 had been fully resolved, one had been settled on an interim basis, while 15 others remained under negotiation.

As part of efforts to address the pending issues, Mustapha said he had held discussions with Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, as well as Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as several other prominent figures to gather their views.

“We have also conducted engagement sessions with federal civil servants in Sabah and Sarawak, each numbering more than 130,000 personnel,” he said.

“As policy implementers, they must have a clear understanding of MA63, particularly department heads who can help execute the agenda in a structured manner,” he said.

On infrastructure development in Sabah, an issue often linked to MA63, Mustapha said he would be involved in a special committee tasked with monitoring delayed or troubled projects in Sabah and Sarawak to accelerate their implementation.

He said inspections had already begun on several stalled and new projects to ensure early-stage monitoring and prevent implementation problems.

“Some people view pothole-ridden roads or the lack of infrastructure as a failure to implement MA63. If we can resolve these basic infrastructure issues, I believe such polemics can be reduced,” he said.

Mustapha stressed that basic infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak, particularly water supply, electricity and road networks, must be prioritised and implemented transparently to demonstrate the government’s commitment to resolving the issues.

“I do not want us to fight for MA63, including securing the 40 per cent revenue entitlement and other rights, only to find that roads remain damaged and schools are still in poor condition.

“At that point, we cannot blame the people if they question the value of the MA63 struggle when basic infrastructure problems remain unresolved,” he concluded. — Bernama