KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Construction of the diversion alignment for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project into the operational area of Kuantan Port is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the implementation of the alignment is expected to strengthen the national land logistics network, particularly on the East Coast.

“This step will also increase cargo handling capacity at Kuantan Port,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah, who asked about further plans for the Kuantan Port upgrade, now into the second phase of planning.

The overall progress of the 665-kilometre ECRL project stood at 91.7 per cent as of January, in line with the schedule for completion of the alignment from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to the Gombak Integrated Terminal in Selangor by the end of this year.

Hasbi said the second phase of the upgrading project includes the development of about one kilometre of wharf for additional container cargo handling and a container storage yard covering nearly 50 hectares.

“At present, Kuantan Port is focusing more on strengthening cargo and container operations in line with its role as the main trading hub on the East Coast,” he said.

The development of phase one, which began in April 2013, had been completed and commenced operations in August 2018 for the handling of dry bulk cargo.

Hasbi also said the Transport Ministry is looking at the potential of developing the port as a cruise homeport in its long-term planning.

He said the move is in line with the ministry’s aspiration to help strengthen the development of the country’s maritime tourism industry. — Bernama