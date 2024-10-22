OCTOBER 22 — In “Live and poisoned by a letter”, I explained the suspension of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal from the Dewan Rakyat for six months.

The power to suspend a Member of Parliament (MP) is prescribed by the Standing Orders. Wan Fayshal referred to the poison pen letter when debating the annual report of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) for 2021 and 2022 in Dewan Rakyat in early July. (See Hansard dated July 1, 2024, at page 37)

It is mind boggling that an MP should refer and cite a poison pen letter in a debate in the august House.

I wrote: “People who live by the sword die by the sword. In Wan Fayshal’s case, one can say that if an MP refers to a poison pen letter, he stands poisoned by the letter of the Standing Orders.”

In the UK, when an MP is suspended from Parliament – referred to as suspension from the service of the House – it means the MP must leave the parliamentary estate, which is the land and buildings used by Parliament.

In Australia, an MP who is suspended from the service of the House is excluded from the parliamentary precincts until the expiration of the suspension period.

The extent of a suspension may be provided by the Standing Orders. By convention at least, a suspended MP is not allowed in parliamentary estate or precincts.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul speaks during a Dewan Rakyat sitting at the Parliament February 27, 2024. — Bernama pic

Is it stated in the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders?

Reference may be made to Standing Order No 100, which says as follows:

“All matters not specifically provided in these Orders and all questions relating to the detailed working of these Orders shall be regulated in such manner, not inconsistent with these Orders, as Tuan Yang di-Pertua may from time to time direct.”

Accordingly, the Speaker can bar a suspended MP from entering parliamentary buildings.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.