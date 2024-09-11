SEPTEMBER 11 — Nowadays, in our constant pursuit of individual success, it’s easy to overlook the real wealth within our communities.

When we talk about children from less fortunate backgrounds, the focus often shifts to what they don’t have — whether it’s resources, opportunities, or guidance.

However, my time with the children at Kelab MySTAR has shown me that these young individuals are not lacking. On the contrary, they hold something deeply valuable: they actually represent the potential and opportunity within our society.

These children, residing in the public housing areas of PRR Taman Mulia and PA Seri Kota, are more than just participants in a programme; they are the future of our community.

Every smile, every question, and every spark of curiosity during our STEM activities serves as a reminder of their boundless potential. Their energy and enthusiasm are not only inspiring but also a powerful signal of what we all gain when we come together to nurture and uplift every member of our society.

Kelab MySTAR is a collaborative effort between Universiti Malaya and Think City under the Kita-untuk-Kita (K2K) programme. This initiative is more than an educational outreach; it’s proof of what we can achieve when we work together to create better lives for everyone, especially our youth. When we invest in them, we are not just shaping their futures; we are also building a stronger, more inclusive society.

Our approach to these children is not one of pity or superiority. Instead, we see their potential and the opportunities they bring — not just for themselves, but for all of us. They challenge us to look beyond our immediate concerns and consider the kind of world we want to create. A world that is generous, where everyone has the chance to contribute and flourish.

Our duty, as adults and as a community, is to guide these young individuals, to show them that they are not alone, and that their journey, though challenging, is shared by all of us who believe in their potential. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

As a mother, I see in these children the same hopes and dreams I hold for my own. Just as I wish for my children to grow up in a society that cherishes every individual, I envision a world where these young minds are valued, regardless of where they come from or what challenges they face.

Charlotte Brontë, in Jane Eyre, wrote, “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” This sentiment echoes the desires we all have for our children — to be free to shape their destinies, unbound by the limitations imposed by their circumstances.

These children, with their boundless imagination and resilience, remind me of the strong-willed characters in classic literature who, despite adversity, dared to dream and persevere.

Like Jane Eyre, who rose above her hardships to carve out her place in the world, I want these children to understand that their voices carry weight, that their ideas hold the potential to change their lives and the lives of others.

I dream of a society that, like the wise Mr Knightley in Emma by Jane Austen, recognises the value in each person, regardless of status. Mr Knightley said, “There is one thing, Emma, which a man can always do, if he chooses, and that is his duty.”

Our duty, as adults and as a community, is to guide these young individuals, to show them that they are not alone, and that their journey, though challenging, is shared by all of us who believe in their potential.

In nurturing their voices and supporting their aspirations, we do more than just fulfil our responsibilities — we empower them to grow into individuals who, like the characters of Brontë and Austen, will stand tall and contribute meaningfully to society.

These children are not just part of our community; they are its future, and it is up to us to ensure that they walk their path with confidence and hope.

It is our responsibility to support these young minds, offering them the tools, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed. By doing so, we are investing in their future and the future of our nation.

As Malaysia works towards becoming a leader in the global digital economy, initiatives like Kelab MySTAR will ensure that we have a generation ready and capable of meeting the challenges ahead.

Let us continue to work hand in hand, drawing on the strength of our community, and building a future that is bright, and filled with opportunities for all our children, no matter where they are.

* Prof Dr Siti Nursheena Mohd Zain is the lead researcher of Kelab MyStar and a professor at the Institute of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya. She may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.