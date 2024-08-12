AUGUST 12 — While waiting for the LRT at the Universiti station the other day, a thought suddenly came to me: life rushes by (What? It’s mid-August already?) at a pace that often leaves us breathless, and we rarely stop to think about what we truly need. Work deadlines, groceries list, and school assignments (to name a few) are always on top of our minds — but not the one important thing behind it all.

Ourselves.

So, on this International Youth Day, I want to offer a piece of advice to our younger ones: Take that break. Take that nap. Take that trip. Take what you need — because if you don’t take care of yourself, this world will take everything from you.

In a world that constantly demands more, self-care isn’t a luxury; it’s essential. Aristotle wisely pointed out that our happiness depends on us. This idea, though ancient, still resonates strongly today. When we make time for self-care, we lay the groundwork for everything else in our lives. Without it, we risk losing our health, our joy, and our sense of direction.

Taking a nap is not a sign of weakness, it means we are prioritising ourselves to better prepare for the world, according to the author. — Unsplash pic

Rumi the poet once said, “Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form.” His words remind us that when we take care of ourselves, we’re not just preserving our well-being — we’re creating a positive cycle that allows us to continue giving to others. By meeting our own needs, we ensure that we can keep contributing to the world around us.

Today’s society praises constant productivity, pushing us to work harder, to achieve more, and to never stop. But there’s a hidden cost to this endless drive. Ignoring our need for rest and renewal leads to burnout, exhaustion, and a sense of emptiness that can’t be filled by any amount of success.

A study published in World Psychiatry journal back in 2016 has identified various organisational factors that lead to burnout, with workload being a primary contributor. Chronic work overload depletes individuals’ capacity to meet job demands, thus leaving little opportunity for recovery. This lack of recovery time worsens the feelings of exhaustion and can lead to a state of burnout, characterised by emotional depletion and reduced job engagement.

Let me emphasise further that taking a break shows wisdom, not weakness. Listening to your body by taking a nap is a sign of respect, not laziness. Stepping away for a trip isn’t about escaping; it’s about gaining clarity. These acts of self-care are necessary — they recharge our spirits, reconnect us with ourselves, and prepare us to face life’s daily challenges with fresh energy.

And don’t wait for the world to give you permission to take care of yourself. Claim that right now. Seneca, another great Stoic philosopher, once said, “It is not that we have a short time to live, but that we waste a lot of it.” His words remind us that time is our most valuable resource. We can’t afford to delay taking care of ourselves — there’s no guarantee that the perfect moment will ever arrive.

In conjunction with the International Youth Day observed annually on August 12, I encourage everyone to pause and reflect on what we need right now. Whether it’s rest, time away, or a moment of quiet, give yourself permission to take it. Yes, the world will keep on moving, but you’ll be better equipped to handle it if you’ve taken care of your own needs first.

In the end, the most valuable gift you can offer yourself — and those around you — is a healthy, happy, and fulfilled version of you. So, take that break. Take that nap. Take that trip. Take what you need — because if you don’t take care of yourself, this world will take everything from you. And the time for it is:

Now.

* The author is an associate professor of biomedical engineering, and former director of Corporate Communications Centre, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.