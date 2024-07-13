JULY 13 — In an earlier article, I asked: “Who gave power to the Speaker to establish casual vacancy?”

The next question to ask is: “Why was the Speaker given that power?”

The history of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker is said to be replete with alleged abuses.

Ask former Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

Advertisement

Azhar should be able to recall his admonishment of the former Speaker before the PH government came into power in 2018.

In one of the episodes of The Art of the Matter on the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Azhar or Art Harun as he was better known then, cited abuses of the former Speaker.

One of the abuses was when “there were times when questions were asked [of] the ministers and they were not answered. Or if answered, the answers were unsatisfactorily given and the Speaker did not do anything.”

Advertisement

“That is a clear abuse or failure to undertake his functions [as a speaker],” asserted Azhar.

Azhar himself was once chided by his predecessor Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof for being partisan when carrying out his duties.

Be truly “impartial” in carrying out duties of a Speaker, Ariff reminded Azhar, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

When Ariff, who once taught law at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya where Azhar read his law, said that a Speaker has got to be impartial, it is not about a former Speaker chiding his successor.

It is more of the teacher reminding the pupil.

Back to the question: Why was the Speaker given the power to establish casual vacancy in the Dewan Rakyat?

Bersatu was in the government then.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.