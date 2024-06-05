JUNE 5 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was reported to have said on Saturday (June 1) that the six MPs who previously declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have automatically lost their membership in the party.

Ahmad Faizal said the automatic revocation or cessation of their membership was effective Friday (May 31).

The six MPs are: Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abu Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Ahmad Faizal further said that Bersatu will soon send a notice to the six MPs to confirm their removal from the party registry.

No mention, however, is made of a notice to be sent to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat of casual vacancies of the six MPs.

One would have thought that that must be the immediate act of Bersatu upon the automatic cessation of the six MPs’ membership in the party.

Article 49A(1)(a)(ii) of the Federal Constitution says that an MP’s seat “shall become vacant immediately on a date a casual vacancy is established by the Speaker” if he (the MP) ceases to be a member of the political party.

The casual vacancy, however, is subject to the Speaker receiving a written notice from any MP on the occurrence of a casual vacancy among the MPs. The Speaker then “shall establish that there is such a casual vacancy”.

It is therefore for the Speaker to establish casual vacancy subject to him receiving written notice.

The Speaker should be interested to know whether the six MPs cease to be members of Bersatu by reason of their support for Anwar or by reason of their failure to respond to a notice to confirm their loyalty to the party.

So, when will Bersatu send a notice to the Speaker of the casual vacancies of the six MPs under Article 49A(3) of the Federal Constitution?

