OCTOBER 22 — Malaysia is rapidly becoming a fintech (financial technology) powerhouse, driven by its expanding digital economy and strong governmental support for technological innovation. As South-east Asia’s third-largest economy, this upper middle-income nation is home to over 32 million people, most of whom reside in urban areas. The country is highly connected, boasting a remarkable 132 per cent mobile phone penetration and 78 per cent smartphone usage, according to data from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

With 86 per cent of Malaysians online, the country’s shift towards digital payments is a natural progression. Around 70 per cent of the population is already familiar with digital payments, signalling Malaysia’s move toward becoming a cashless society. According to the Malaysia Fintech Report 2021, 95 per cent of Malaysians have a bank account, and online banking penetration has reached an impressive 112.5 per cent. This growth is further fuelled by widespread access to affordable mobile data and the rollout of 5G technology, which has driven mobile banking usage to 61.8 per cent.

These statistics highlight Malaysia’s readiness to leverage fintech innovations. The country’s strong digital foundation was recognised globally when it ranked 34th out of 139 countries in the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Network Readiness Index, outpacing countries like Italy and China. As more Malaysians embrace fintech, traditional banking is evolving. The number of physical bank branches has decreased, while ATMs have become more common, reflecting the shift toward digital banking and self-service solutions.

Malaysia’s fintech ecosystem is thriving, with around 230 startups offering services in sectors ranging from digital payments and e-wallets to lending, blockchain technology, insurtech, digital remittances, crowdfunding, and e-Know-Your-Customer (e-KYC) systems. Digital payments and e-wallets are the most widely adopted services, revolutionising how Malaysians handle everyday transactions. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, fintech adoption was relatively slow, despite the central bank’s goal to transition to a cashless society by 2030.

However, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital finance. According to Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026, the e-payment per capita compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to exceed 15 per cent, marking a significant move toward digital finance. This shift from manual, paper-based processes to digital alternatives has been crucial in pushing businesses and consumers alike toward fintech solutions.

The benefits of moving towards fintech are far-reaching. Bank Negara Malaysia estimates that this shift to cashless payments could lead to cost reductions equivalent to 1 per cent of the country’s GDP. Beyond the immediate financial benefits, fintech plays a key role in Malaysia’s broader strategy of leveraging digitalisation for sustainable development. However, experts emphasise the need for comprehensive strategies to maintain fintech growth, ensuring that consumers do not revert to traditional payment methods post-pandemic.

Malaysia’s fintech ecosystem is thriving, with more than 200 startups offering services in various sectors. — Yong Chuan Tan/Unsplash pic

Malaysia’s potential as a digital leader has not gone unnoticed by global tech giants. Recently, major investments from companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Oracle have helped accelerate the country’s digital transformation. Collectively, these tech companies have pledged US$16.9 billion (RM70.3 billion) to enhance Malaysia’s digital infrastructure, with Oracle alone investing US$6.5 billion to build its first public cloud data centre in the country.

This significant influx of foreign direct investment is expected to solidify Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The investments will not only bolster Malaysia’s digital infrastructure but also make the country an attractive location for fintech innovations. Cloud infrastructure and AI are essential components of modern financial technology, and Malaysia is poised to benefit greatly from these developments.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warmly welcomed these investments, highlighting their transformative potential for Malaysia’s economy. These partnerships, he noted, reflect global confidence in Malaysia’s role as a digital innovation gateway for South-east Asia.

The rise of fintech in Malaysia is not just a temporary trend — it’s a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers manage finances. As fintech solutions become more integrated into daily life, they will continue to reshape Malaysia’s financial landscape, making services more accessible, cost-effective, and efficient.

However, maintaining this momentum will be a key challenge moving forward. While the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, the focus must now shift to sustaining this growth. Continued innovation, consumer education, and supportive government policies will be crucial. In particular, Malaysia must invest in creating a generation of digital natives who are comfortable with modern payment technologies and financial tools.

Another important consideration is the regulatory environment. As Malaysia develops its fintech ecosystem, it must balance fostering innovation with ensuring consumer protection. A supportive, yet protective, regulatory framework will be vital for the sector’s long-term success.

Malaysia is well on its way to becoming a global player in the fintech landscape. With a strong digital infrastructure and significant investments from global tech giants, the country is positioned to lead South-east Asia’s digital revolution. As the fintech ecosystem continues to grow, Malaysians can look forward to innovative financial solutions that will not only change how they interact with money but also drive sustainable economic growth for the future.

* The author is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Finance, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya. She may be contacted at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.