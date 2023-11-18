NOVEMBER 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has never made any remark categorising Hamas as a terrorist organisation, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

“This is insinuating (something) he has never insinuated. We condemn all acts of terrorism,” Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, told the Malaysian media when asked about an allegation by the Concerned Lawyers for Justice (CLJ).

“I ask the CLJ to look into it again and maybe correct it. He never insinuated... he never said it,” added Fahmi.

Perhaps CLJ can look at the Hansard, the official records of proceedings of the Dewan Rakyat, dated October 31, where Anwar said:

“Malaysia’s firm position in this regard... is to expedite the cessation of all forms of Israeli attacks and violence on Gaza.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had urged all Malaysians regardless of race and religion to look at the Palestinian issue in terms of historical and humanitarian perspectives.— Bernama pic

Anwar then informed the Dewan Rakyat about the pressure and threats. He said:

“Our Ambassador to Washington, was called by the United States State Department who questioned our decision on the problem, against Israel, especially Israel’s violence against Gaza and our Ambassador firmly stated our position.

“Because of our refusal to protest the actions of Hamas and consider Hamas as terrorists, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs I received demarches from the United States Embassy twice.

“The first time was October 13 and the second time was October 30, [asking] the country ... not to continue with our stand, especially our refusal to consider Hamas as a terrorist organisation and I have responded in a ceremony at the stadium recently and I affirmed that Malaysia remains with our independent stand, our humanitarian consideration and considers the aggression illegal in terms of international law.

“Politics and confusions [have] been going on for decades and since 1948. Therefore, to set aside all violence and aggression, Israel’s occupation of the Arab and Palestinian territories [has to stop].

“We often relate, for example, the comparison when Russia takes action to conquer part of the Russian population in Ukraine — that is considered aggression. When Israel colonised the Palestinian Territory for decades, it was considered legal and not objected to by countries including the United States.”

Anwar further urged all Malaysians regardless of race and religion to look at the Palestinian issue in terms of historical and humanitarian perspectives.

“Don’t make this issue an issue that differentiates us.... Don’t allow this issue to divide us,” urged Anwar.

So, let’s not be divided.

