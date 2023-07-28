JULY 28 — In two months’ time on September 28, it will be the fifth anniversary of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s address at the general debate of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He was 93 years old and a historic prime minister for the second time.

In his speech to world leaders gathered at the UNGA, which he last addressed 15 years ago, Tun Dr Mahathir lamented how little had changed in the world as it was in far worse shape than it was then before.

“Today, the world is in a state of turmoil economically, socially and politically,” he said.

According to Tun Dr Mahathir, countries were reeling under the pain inflicted by a trade war between the most powerful economies; there is international political turmoil; savage conflicts and widespread terrorism are killing millions; and budgets that should be devoted to helping the poor are being used to buy and maintain expensive weapons of war, he said.

“There is something wrong with our way of thinking, with our value system ... we still believe that conflict between nations can be resolved with war,” he added.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York in this file photo taken on September 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

In what has been called vintage Dr Mahathir, the speech went on in defence of “small countries” against the dominance of powerful nations, condemning Israel, and highlighting the plight of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

“When I last spoke here in 2003, I lamented how the world had lost its way. I bemoaned the fact that small countries continued to be at the mercy of the powerful.

“I argued the need for the developing world to push for reform, to enhance capacity building and diversify the economy. We need to maintain control of our destiny,” he told his audience.

But before all that, Tun Dr Mahathir took the occasion to speak of the new Malaysia. He said:

“The theme of this 73rd Session of the General Assembly, ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies’ remains true to the aspiration of our founding fathers. The theme is most relevant and timely. It is especially pertinent in the context of the new Malaysia. The new Government of Malaysia, recently empowered with a strong mandate from its people, is committed to ensure that every Malaysian has an equitable share in the prosperity and wealth of the nation.

“A new Malaysia emerged after the 14th General Election in May this year. Malaysians decided to change their government, which had been in power for 61 years, i.e., since independence. We did this because the immediate past Government indulged in the politics of hatred, of racial and religious bigotry, as well as widespread corruption. The process of change was achieved democratically, without violence or loss of lives.

“Malaysians want a new Malaysia that upholds the principles of fairness, good governance, integrity and the rule of law. They want a Malaysia that is a friend to all and enemy of none. A Malaysia that remains neutral and non-aligned. A Malaysia that detests and abhors wars and violence. They also want a Malaysia that will speak its mind on what is right and wrong, without fear or favour. A new Malaysia that believes in co-operation based on mutual respect, for mutual gain. The new Malaysia that offers a partnership based on our philosophy of ‘prosper-thy-neighbour’.

“We believe in the goodness of cooperation, that a prosperous and stable neighbour would contribute to our own prosperity and stability.

“The new Malaysia will firmly espouse the principles promoted by the UN in our international engagements. These include the principles of truth, human rights, the rule of law, justice, fairness, responsibility and accountability, as well as sustainability. It is within this context that the new government of Malaysia has pledged to ratify all remaining core UN instruments related to the protection of human rights.

“It will not be easy for us because Malaysia is multi-ethnic, multireligious, multicultural and multilingual. We will accord space and time for all to deliberate and to decide freely based on democracy.”

Tun Dr Mahathir concluded his speech with a plea:

“After 15 years and at 93, I return to this podium with the heavy task of bringing the voice and hope of the new Malaysia to the world stage. The people of Malaysia, proud of their recent democratic achievement, have high hopes that around the world – we will see peace, progress and prosperity. In this we look toward the UN to hear our pleas.”

More than two weeks later on October 15, Tun Dr Mahathir’s speech was approved by the Dewan Rakyat as the basis of Malaysia’s foreign policy.

So, how do Malaysians not call their beloved country multiracial, multi-ethnic, multireligious and multicultural?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.