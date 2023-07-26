KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysians are going through the worst form of leadership under the unity government.

He described the current administration, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as a “kakistocracy”.

New Straits Times today reported Dr Mahathir as saying that Anwar was incapable of keeping his promises and steering the country toward continuous growth.

He cited Anwar’s promises that had yet to happen with regards to the reduction of petrol prices, essential goods, household items and the cost of living when he became the prime minister.

“Even the value of our currency has not improved under his leadership,” he was quoted as saying by the English national daily today.

Dr Mahathir said this during the Bicara Negarawan dan Agamawan programme at the I-City Convention Centre in Shah Alam last night where he was with PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The term “kakistocracy” is used to describe a government led by the least suitable or qualified citizens of a state.

With his view of the current government, Dr Mahathir urged the Malay-Muslim community in the country to unite under Islam and turn that into votes supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the six state elections next month.

“We must put aside our political interests and party loyalty. Now is the time to come together as Muslims for the sake of the community’s future,” he said.

The nonagenarian also called on the Malays to not give in to certain quarters or parties claiming the country belonged to them.

In fact, he said the Malays were the rightful owners of the land.

“We must not allow this to happen. I know generally the Malays are a very giving community, but there are some things which we should not give away,” said Dr Mahathir, adding that the future generation will suffer if others stake their claim to what belongs to the Malays.

Dr Mahathir was also quoted as urging the Malay-Muslim community to be determined in protecting what has long been theirs.

He used the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as an example, referring to the issue of territorial integrity as well as political independence.

“In other countries, they are willing to go to war... They are willing to get injured or killed just to defend their land,” he was quoted as saying.

The former Langkawi MP cautioned the Malay-Muslim community that they would stand to lose their long-accorded position and privileges if they failed to unite.

He called on the community to support PN if they wanted to continue upholding Islam as the official religion of the country.

PAS is a founding party of PN, together with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Gerakan.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi also concurred with Dr Mahathir in the need for the Malay-Muslim community to unite.

He said political power should be in the right hands as PAS has worked with DAP and PKR in the past and was well-versed with their ways.

“As Muslims, we believe in peace thus there is no need for the other races to feel worried (with PN),” he said.

The Marang MP added that some parties were instilling fear among non-Muslims on PN rule.

However, he said the truth was they were afraid that PN would perform better in governing the country.