2022 ― National resolve for Keluarga Malaysia ― Saleh Mohammed

DECEMBER 30 ― 2021 was supposed to be a year after Malaysia turned to be a developed nation. It flew and we are now entering 2022. Many things happened in a country that is still trying to find its identity especially, socially. The identity-tweaking is a work-in-progress.

The pandemic and the floods were really God-sent and we were able to see how we handle (or mishandle) national issues. The Keluarga Malaysia (KM) slogan was put in practice by the rakyat in the recent floods. I reserve my comments on the “kayangan” folks.

Be that as it may, let it be lesson learnt. Let us now look forward to a better future.

What will be the resolve for the new year?

Everyone has to play their part to produce a cohesive society. The rakyat has shown the way and it is now for all up to the highest level to emulate and do their part for a better Malaysia.

We need people to plan and act in the best interest of the country. We need somebody to guide and show us the way forward and not backwards. We need to see light at the end of the tunnel. We need leaders who stand by their words and not giving justifications. We do not want to see leaders fighting each other especially from the same group ― like pot calling the kettle black ― for it is not a good precedent and will lose focus in leading the country. Get expert opinions and share responsibilities and no more working in silos and special advisors may not be fully equipped.

We need leaders and not actors and no necessity to come and sweep our floors but sweep all the dirt from under the carpet and lead us to a path to a better future.

And for us the rakyat, we need to give due respect but respect has to be earned. We must learn not to ask too many favours from the leaders since their salaries are not meant for us. If we do so, it will encourage money politics. There are sufficient allocations in the National Budget, if done justifiably. We are sorry if we cannot hold umbrellas for leaders since we also have work to do in helping nation-building.

A climatologist, Professor Dr Fredolin Tangang, (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia) said the flooding in Malaysia has been on the rise from 20 years ago, with losses amounting to over RM8 billion. We need boats to be supplied to flood-prone areas and not another skyscraper to reach the sky while we are inundated by floods on the ground.

We are eagerly waiting for clear directions to assist in achieving national objectives.

For most, our savings have been used and please do not ask us to withdraw our savings for old-age. Please think of something not to burden us more.

Those in the civil service please understand the situation the country is in now.

We need your help to uncover misdeeds in the administration. A rotten apple spoils the (whole) barrel but now there are too many that will bring the country down give them an inch and they'll take a mile. To look smart, we need to cut our coat according to our cloth and what is earned with hard labour is eaten with pleasure.

We understand some of you are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea but would you rather cry over spilled milk! Some says, lightning never strikes (the same place) twice but too often it is happening now in our country.

In KM, blood is thicker than water and your endeavour to put things right is better late than never. And Malaysians, remember, it takes two to tango.

And for leaders again, leave blowing of trumpets to the musicians and please don’t bite the hand that feeds you. Lastly, curses, like chickens, come home to roost.

A general view of Bukit Ampang lookout point as the sun sets over the Kuala Lumpur skyline in Ampang July 20, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

To all Malaysians, have a sparkling new year and may the new year bring you peace, joy and happiness. We made it through this year because of you.

What say you?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.