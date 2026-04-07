KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Malaysia has sufficient fuel supply to meet local consumption needs until June, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated today.

Speaking at the Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026, Anwar credited national oil giant Petronas for building robust ties with other oil producing nations that has ensured adequate fuel supply for Malaysia despite the ongoing war in West Asia.

“Although Malaysia is an oil producing nation, we are also a net importer because our products are of premium quality.

“But, our supply is adequate for the next few months,” he explained, after his keynote address at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, here, today.

Similarly, Anwar also assured that Malaysia has adequate supply of liquified natural gas (LNG), owing to the country’s massive domestic production, long-standing import ties with Australia as well as Petronas’ successful partnership with the Canadian energy sector.

Anwar also expressed his gratitude to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for promising the safe passage of Malaysian ships carrying crude oil across the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has tightened control over the crucial maritime route since the war began nearly 40 days ago, with the United States (US) threathening tougher military actions if the former refuses to reopen the waterway.

The first Malaysian ship safely sailed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, after Anwar secured safe passage for seven Malaysian vessels during his recent call with Pezeshkian.