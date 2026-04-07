SEGAMAT, April 7 — The trailer driver involved in the fatal crash that claimed the lives of three family members at KM212 of the Johor Bahru–Seremban Road, near the Taman Golden Hill junction in Gemas Baharu last week, was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The accused, Muhamad Shafiq Salleh, 29, nodded in understanding as the charge was read before Magistrate Amalina Johar. No plea was recorded, however, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the accused is alleged to have caused the deaths of K Myakrishnan, 72, his wife S Sevendai, 65, and Sevendai’s brother S Palamiandy, 75, at the location at 3.50 pm on April 2.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years.

If the death penalty is not imposed, the convicted person must also be sentenced to a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

No bail was offered to the accused, and the court set May 21 for a case mention to allow for the submission of post-mortem, medical, forensic, pathology and Puspakom reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur ‘Aina Muhammad Ismail Tadj appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Three people, including a married couple, were killed in the accident, while two others were injured after a trailer collided with the rear of the van carrying the victims at the Taman Golden Hill junction in Gemas Baharu.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to conduct an immediate audit and investigation into the trailer operator.

Loke said strict action must be taken, including holding the company accountable for failing to monitor its driver’s conduct, noting that the driver tested positive for methamphetamine. — Bernama