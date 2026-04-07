KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that one of the seven Malaysian-owned commercial vessels previously stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the evolving regional situation has been granted safe passage and is currently proceeding to its final destination.

In a statement, the ministry also known as Wisma Putra said that the positive outcome follows high-level diplomatic engagements.

This include constructive telephone conversations between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 26, and between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi on March 24.

“Malaysia remains firmly committed to the principle of freedom of navigation, safety and security of maritime passage, in accordance with international law.

“Malaysia also reiterates the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement in addressing regional challenges and maintaining peace and stability,” the statement said.

On Monday, the Iran Embassy in Malaysia said that the first Malaysian ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We had said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not forget its friends,” the embassy posted on the X platform. — Bernama