APRIL 7 — The world is not merely in crisis—it is in search of stabilizers.

As fuel supplies tighten, food systems strain, fertilizer prices surge, and animal feed becomes increasingly scarce, the global economy is entering a phase of synchronized disruption.

Trade is slowing, capital is fleeing emerging markets, and borrowing costs are rising across developing Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In such a moment, the question is no longer who is affected—but who can help anchor the system.

Japan stands out as one of the few countries with both the institutional discipline and strategic foresight to play that role.

This is not a matter of idealism. It is a matter of historical experience.

Japan has spent decades adapting to precisely the kind of vulnerabilities now confronting Southeast Asia: extreme dependence on imported energy, exposure to geopolitical shocks, and the need to sustain industrial competitiveness under constraint.

What Japan has built over time is not just resilience—it is a model.

First, Japan understands that economic security is national security.

Long before this phrase became fashionable, Tokyo had already operationalized it. Its approach combines diversification of energy sources, long-term supply contracts, strategic stockpiling, and close coordination between government and industry.

The Japanese state does not leave critical supply chains to chance. It actively manages risk.

This is where Japan can immediately assist Southeast Asia.

Through long-term energy partnerships, Japan can help Asean countries secure more stable access to liquefied natural gas (LNG), refined fuels, and alternative energy technologies.

Japanese firms, backed by institutions such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), are well-positioned to finance and insure energy infrastructure projects across the region—from LNG terminals to storage facilities.

Japan’s response to similar vulnerabilities has been to redesign supply chains—not for maximum efficiency, but for maximum reliability. — AFP pic

In a time when volatility is the norm, predictability becomes a public good. Japan can provide that.

Second, Japan is a leader in supply chain resilience. The disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis have exposed how fragile global logistics networks have become.

Southeast Asia, heavily dependent on imported crude, fertilizers, and feedstock, is particularly vulnerable.

Japan’s response to similar vulnerabilities has been to redesign supply chains—not for maximum efficiency, but for maximum reliability.

This includes diversifying sourcing, building redundancy, and investing in regional production networks.

Through initiatives such as the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI), Japan has already begun working with partners like Australia and India. Asean must now be more deeply integrated into this framework.

By relocating certain stages of production, encouraging joint ventures, and supporting local capacity building, Japan can help Southeast Asia reduce its overdependence on distant and unstable supply routes.

Third, Japan’s role in technological innovation is indispensable.

The current crisis is not only about shortages; it is about transition. Fossil fuel volatility underscores the urgency of moving toward renewable and alternative energy sources.

Japan has long been at the forefront of energy efficiency, hydrogen technology, ammonia co-firing, and smart grid systems.

These are not abstract innovations. They are practical solutions that can be deployed across Southeast Asia.

The Asean Power Grid, for instance, can be significantly enhanced through Japanese expertise in grid stability, storage technologies, and cross-border energy integration.

In this regard, Japan is not just a partner. It is a catalyst.

Fourth, Japan brings something often overlooked in times of crisis: credibility. Unlike major powers whose engagement is often viewed through the lens of strategic rivalry, Japan’s presence in Southeast Asia has been consistently associated with development, infrastructure, and capacity building.

Its approach is less coercive, more consultative, and deeply rooted in long-term partnerships.

This matters.

In a fragmented world, trust is as valuable as capital.

Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), indeed, Official Security Assistance (OSA) its infrastructure financing under the Partnership for Quality Infrastructure, and its deep corporate footprint across Asean give it unparalleled access and influence.

Ambassador Shikata Noriyaki of Japan in Malaysia called for a “Heart to Heart” Exchange. All sides including Asean, OECD and China, Japan and South Korea must all unite. Not divide during crisis.

For now Japan’s positive influence can now be redirected toward crisis mitigation—ensuring food supply chains remain functional, supporting agricultural modernization to offset fertilizer shortages, and strengthening logistics networks to prevent bottlenecks.

Fifth, Japan can serve as a bridge between competing global systems.

As tensions between major powers intensify, Southeast Asia risks being caught in the crossfire of technological decoupling and economic fragmentation.

Japan, however, maintains strong ties with both Western economies and Asia. It is a member of the G7, yet deeply embedded in regional production networks.

It participates in frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) while maintaining robust economic relations with Asean and beyond.

This dual positioning allows Japan to act as a stabilizing intermediary—helping to keep trade channels open, standards aligned, and cooperation intact even as geopolitical tensions rise.

But for Japan to fully play this role, it must also adapt.

The scale of the current crisis demands a more proactive and coordinated Japanese strategy toward Southeast Asia.

This means accelerating investment, deepening institutional partnerships with Asean, and aligning public and private sector efforts toward shared resilience goals.

It also means recognizing that Southeast Asia is not just a market—but a strategic partner in maintaining regional and global stability.

For Asean, the message is equally clear.

Engagement with Japan must move beyond transactional cooperation.

It must become strategic, systemic, and sustained. Joint ventures in energy, agriculture, and manufacturing must be expanded. Policy coordination must be strengthened.

And platforms such as the Asean-Japan Summit must be leveraged not just for dialogue, but for decisive action.

The world today is defined by disruption. Fuel, food, fertilizers, and animal feed—once taken for granted—are now sources of vulnerability.

In such a world, resilience is not built in isolation. It is built through partnerships.

Japan has the experience, the capacity, and the credibility to help Southeast Asia navigate this storm. The question is not whether Japan can lead.

It is whether the region is ready to follow—and to collaborate with equal resolve.

* Phar Kim Beng is a professor of Asean Studies and director at the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.