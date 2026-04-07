KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — B100, a 100 per cent palm oil-based biodiesel, has the potential to emerge as a more competitive and sustainable alternative energy source amid uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis, said Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

He said the B100 implementation, which is still at the policy stage, will kick off within the Felda ecosystem first.

Ahmad Shabery said he has brought up the matter with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“At this stage, a government policy needs to be in place, as we may not have sufficient crude palm oil (CPO) supply to roll out B100 immediately,” he told a press conference here today.

B100’s factory price is estimated at about RM4.50 per litre, depending on CPO prices, Ahmad Shabery said.

At an estimated price below RM5.00 per litre, B100 could not only reduce the reliance on diesel, but also support domestic fuel price stabilisation and strengthen national energy security, he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shabery said Felda and FGV Holdings Bhd need to expand the B100 biodiesel processing plant development in order to increase production capacity.

“We are having discussions to determine the form of partnership, whether to involve full private sector participation, government support or other parties, to meet the requirement of raising B100 capacity,” he said.

Since 2025, the B100 biodiesel usage pilot project has been implemented using passenger vehicles for 15 months involving a distance of more than 50,000 kilometres.

Ahmad Shabery said a four-month trial test using tanker trucks had also been done earlier in 2024. — Bernama