APRIL 7 — The recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran are not acts of defence. They are clear violations of international law. They are, plainly, war crimes.

Civilian infrastructure is not a battlefield. Yet today, Iran’s oil and gas facilities, steel plants, hospitals, universities and schools, residential buildings and bridges are being targeted. These are not military assets. They are the lifelines of ordinary people. Destroying them punishes families, harms workers and endangers lives of civilians.

Even more alarming are the repeated threats from Donald Trump. His statements about striking Iran’s power plants and bridges “if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened” are reckless. Such threats are not diplomacy. They are declarations of intent to commit further war crimes.

For decades, Iran has endured harsh and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States. Despite this, the Iranian people have worked tirelessly to build their nation. They have invested in infrastructure to achieve self-sufficiency. Now, those very systems — built for civilian survival — are being deliberately destroyed. This goes beyond politics. This goes beyond conflict. This is an assault on humanity itself.

The research building of the Shahid Beheshti University, which was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2026. — Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) handout pic via Reuters

The repeated targeting of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is disastrous at all levels. This is not just an attack on Iran. It is a threat to the entire region. Any damage to such a facility carries catastrophic risks for civilians. Radiation does not recognise borders. Yet the world has largely remained silent.

When a leader speaks openly about sending a nation “back to the stone age,” it reveals intent. It signals a willingness to inflict suffering on civilians at an unimaginable scale. These are not words to be ignored. They are warnings.

The international community must not be indifferent. Silence in the face of such actions is complicity. Targeting civilian infrastructure must be condemned without hesitation or double standards. Silence in response to Trump’s threat to commit such war crimes effectively signifies approval.

In this context, the courageous and principled stance taken by Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, serves as a powerful indication of aligning with the right side of history and will enhance Malaysia’s diplomatic standing. History will rightly judge such wise positions, and the people of Iran will never forget the supportive stance of the Malaysian government and people.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasise that the people of Iran stand firm, but the principles discussed here are universal. If these actions are allowed to continue without scrutiny, the sovereignty of no nation — and the security of no civilian — will remain safe. If they can commit such crimes against one nation, they can do the same to others unless held accountable.

* H.E. Valiollah Mohammadi is the Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Malaysia

* * This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.