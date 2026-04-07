KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A woman’s life changed dramatically after her son was charged in a murder case, prompting her to pursue a law career despite not having completed Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

Azlina Abdul Aziz, 52, said the 2016 ordeal marked a turning point in her life.

“I never imagined becoming a lawyer. I was just a housewife. I grew up in a poor Felda settlement and did not finish school up to SPM,” she told Harian Metro.

She also cited her father’s mental health issues as part of the challenges she faced growing up.

Azlina, known online as Makcikmanis, has since attracted attention for her journey from homemaker to lawyer, particularly as she lacked formal secondary education.

She married young but divorced, becoming a single mother for several years before remarrying an Australian man.

The couple lived in Australia from 2003 before returning to Malaysia in 2010.

Azlina said she was a full-time housewife until her son’s arrest in 2016.

“At first I thought it was a drug case, but the police told me it was murder — I was shocked. My son has learning difficulties and was charged alongside others,” she said.

During the trial, she started reading legal materials to understand court procedures and prosecution strategies.

“I read case files and tried to understand how the prosecution proves a case. Weekly trips to prison also exposed me to the struggles of other families,” she said.

In her social media posts, Azlina said she attended court hearings almost monthly from 2016, and gradually became familiar with court staff.

She recalled her son had difficulty understanding Bahasa Melayu, requiring a court interpreter, who once questioned how he could be involved in such a case.

Azlina described the experience as a test that ultimately led her to fulfil a childhood ambition.

“My father wanted me to become a lawyer, even though we couldn’t afford school. In the end, it was worth the wait. Both my parents lived to see me achieve this dream,” she said.

Encouraged by friends, she applied for a law degree, entering university via a special entry pathway despite lacking SPM.

“At 43, I started studying law while still managing my son’s court case. My aim was to understand and help him,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of family support during hardship.

“Whatever the challenge, we may feel down, but don’t dwell on blame. My husband and I had to work together throughout the case,” she said.

Her son was acquitted in 2022, nearly six years after being charged.

“Alhamdulillah, he was found not guilty and was able to see me at my convocation,” she said.

Azlina now runs her own firm, focusing on civil and criminal cases.

“I’ve been a client myself, so I know how it feels. I’m determined to help clients without taking advantage of their hardships,” she said.