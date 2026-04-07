IPOH, April 7 — A 25-year-old man was found dead with slash wounds while some of his friends were injured in a machete attack in the Buntong area here yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said they received information about an argument at about 11.10 pm and dispatched a team to the scene.

“Upon inspection, we found a man lying on the road with severe injuries from a sharp weapon.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim had earlier been at a car rental premises with friends before they were approached by a group of men who attacked them with machetes,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Najib said some of the victim’s friends suffered injuries and are being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here.

“We have arrested a 23-year-old man to assist in the investigation, and efforts are ongoing to track down the other suspects,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 302, 326 and 148 of the Penal Code for murder, causing grievous hurt and rioting.

He called on those with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station or the Ipoh Police Headquarters. — Bernama