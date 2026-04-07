KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Magistrate’s Court today issued arrest warrants against three individuals, including two sons of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, for failing to comply with notices from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to face charges today.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan made the ruling after allowing an application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat for arrest warrants to be issued against Muhammed Amir Zainuddin, 31, Muhammed Amin Zainuddin, 28, and businesswoman Josephine Premla.

“I am satisfied that the named individuals had knowledge of the notices issued by the MACC, but still failed to present themselves. The prosecution’s application has merit, and therefore, the arrest warrants are issued,” she said.

Yesterday, MACC, in a statement, said it would take firm action, including initiating a Red Notice against Daim’s two sons for failing to appear to give statements to the commission despite three notices being issued.

Josephine also failed to appear without a reasonable excuse despite being directed to do so by MACC. — Bernama