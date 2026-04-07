KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — PKR may refer calls for action against its former deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli to the party’s disciplinary board, secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh said.

Fuziah said the matter would be discussed internally following mounting pressure from party leaders, the New Straits Times reported.

“I will discuss (the matter) with the disciplinary board,” she said when asked if action would be taken against Rafizi over his recent remarks criticising both the party and the government.

Several PKR state leaders have raised concerns that the Pandan MP’s statements could trigger unnecessary controversy and risk spreading misleading narratives, potentially affecting both government performance and party stability.

Sarawak PKR secretary Mahmud Epah said last Tuesday that Rafizi’s actions could no longer be ignored, adding that he should consider stepping aside if his principles were no longer aligned with the party.

A day later, Melaka PKR deputy chairman Mohd Khuzaire Mohd Kamal warned that Rafizi’s remarks could undermine unity within the party and erode confidence in its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Kelantan PKR chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor also voiced concern, saying the comments risked affecting party cohesion and urging that any differences be addressed through internal channels.

On Friday, Johor PKR State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and her deputy Md Ysahrudin Kusni said in a joint statement that Rafizi’s actions went beyond simple disagreements and could disrupt internal harmony.

Rafizi, who previously served as economy minister, defended his stance on Saturday, saying his criticisms were intended to address weaknesses rather than weaken the party.

He added that the issues he raised were of national significance, particularly those involving the credibility of institutions such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.