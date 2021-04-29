The pandemic and our false sense of safety — Stephen Ng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

APRIL 29 — The number of Covid-19 cases have shot up to 3,332 cases today, with over a thousand cases reported in the state of Selangor alone.

A simple calculation shows that 1.5 per cent of our population have at one point or another been tested positive. This figure alone means nothing until we see people within our family or circle of friends test positive.

Unconsciously, because of the need to open up the economy, everyone is now taking it easy, thinking that Covid-19 only affects other people, not ourselves.

Therefore, with some care and precautions, we think we can overcome the spread of the virus. Checking of temperatures, social distancing and wearing of masks before entering shopping malls give us a false sense of safety.

I am told by reliable sources that temperature checks, for example, can only detect 20 per cent of the Covid-19 cases, especially when these days, the virus has mutated to an extent that Covid-19 positive cases may not show any symptoms until the final stages.

To revise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will mean more gadgets being installed at the expense of business owners and at this time, there are no gadgets that are really foolproof. As I understand it, even the breath analyser from Singapore is not necessarily effective as claimed by some.

All I can say now is we must not have a false sense of safety when we think we have done our temperature checks before entering any public places or having our usual big meetings.

This is why I urge the public to be extra cautious when it comes to fighting with the unseen enemy. It is far more potent that we can all imagine.

Education is far more important than the hefty fines imposed on small traders, and I cannot understand now, why the law enforcers are blamed by lawmakers who amended the law under the Emergency Act.

India is now suffering with the death of thousands of its citizens due to the pandemic. The situation in India, according to friends, is beyond control. We do not want to go through what India is going through now. So, we better be more vigilant ourselves.

In Malaysia, we have to take stringent measures to ensure that we are not hit with the next wave. I cannot help but express my concern when I see people are still apathetic towards the pandemic and how the mutated virus can be more potent than before.

This is why I agree with the National Security Council about imposing stricter targeted control movement orders on hot spots. Interstate restricted movement should also be respected by all to ensure that the virus does not spread.

Students should revert to online learning especially in states where there is already a widespread number of cases. Of course, 3,332 cases is not alarming if compared to the population of Malaysia but who would like to see our next of kin or even ourselves be part of the statistics?

If in Malaysia the VIPs get special treatment, with an eye closed on the number of reported cases of VIPs flouting the SOPs, in Thailand recently, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined US$190 (RM779) for not wearing a mask during a government meeting.

With Covid-19, no one is spared. Even Minister of Communications and Mutimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is now infected.

I am sure this will not be the only case of Covid-19 among our VIPS, judging from the way some of them have flouted the SOPs.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.