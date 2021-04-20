Nonagenarian thanks govt for looking after welfare of senior citizens amid Covid-19 pandemic ― M. Sivaraman Kandiah

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

APRIL 20 ― My 90-year-old father has from one day had his reservations about getting the Covid-19 vaccine after hearing all kinds of stories from his friends.

He was determined not to take the vaccine, but at last agreed after much persuasion from all his children and grandchildren.

Yesterday, we took my father for his first dose of vaccination in Penang. He was terribly nervous and was still a little apprehensive about it.

When we reached the vaccination centre, I must say I was impressed. The staff were very professional and took time to talk to my father and answer all his questions.

A motorist rides past the Vaccine Administration Centre banner in Seberang Perai Arena, Seberang Jaya April 2, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

After speaking to the staff on duty at the centre, my father felt much better and proceeded to take receive his vaccination.

He later told us that he felt nothing at all and till today, feels no side effects whatsoever.

In fact, my father has since become a spokesman for his group of old friends and has been sharing his experience with them.

The reason I am writing this is actually to convey his thanks to the prime minister and the government for looking after the welfare of the aged.

He cannot write well in English, but wanted to personally convey his gratitude and appreciation.

Apart from the Covid-19 vaccine, my family also benefitted from the aid offered by the government to assist small industries.

Despite all the criticisms and negative comments, my family and I are grateful to the present government for all their assistance during these trying times.