The deportation of 1,086 Myanmar national is wrong and defies court’s order — Suaram

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

FEBRUARY 23 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) is appalled by the latest statement from the Immigration Department that they have deported 1,086 Myanmar Nationals, even though a court order was issued few hours ago which prohibits the government from deporting them at least until 10am tomorrow (February 24, 2021).

Therefore, we have reasons to believe that the immigration department has disrespected our judiciary system and should be held responsible for blatantly defying a court’s order.

Suaram believes that it is morally wrong and inhumane to deport these 1,086 Myanmar national back to the country ruled by military junta.

There is no guarantee what fate would befall them once they are returned to Myanmar amid a recently military coup and deadly protests. There are also reports that suggest some are even children and deporting them would cruelly separate them from their parents who are still residing in Malaysia.

There is little chance that they would be reunited given the political instability in Myanmar.

Moreover, by acceding to the military’s request and proceeding with the deportation, the Perikatan Nasional government may have legitimised the junta government which Malaysia has previously just expressed serious concern about the country’s latest political development on February 1, 2020.

The Immigration department’s claim that the ethnic Rohingya refugees or asylum-seekers are not deported is not good enough as the other 1,086 Myanmar nationals may have included other minority groups who are equally facing persecution and has in the past seek refuge in Malaysia.

If the Immigration department could choose to not deport the Rohingya refugees or asylum-seekers, then why it does not choose to do the same to the other 1,086.

An immigration truck carrying Myanmar migrants to be deported from Malaysia is seen in Lumut February 23, 2021. — Reuters pic

Worse still, the exclusion of Rohingyas also reveal that the Immigration department does have the power to not deport Myanmar nationals back to their country.

Lastly, since the Attorney General has dragged Malaysiakini to the court for contempt of court proceedings because of five readers’ comments, we expect the Attorney General to remain consistent and immediately begin proceedings to hold both the Home Ministry and immigration department liable to contempt of court — for they have done far more damage to our judiciary system and serve to undermine the public’s view about court orders.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.