SHAH ALAM, April 27 — The Selangor government is targeting the use of hydrogen energy for the Smart Selangor Bus service by the end of this year, as part of efforts to promote more sustainable energy use.

State Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said implementation will depend on the readiness of the state’s clean energy ecosystem, including the development of charging stations to be managed by Worldwide Holdings Berhad (WHB).

He said the initiative must be carefully planned due to the high cost of hydrogen production, as well as the need for facilities such as electrolysers and refuelling systems.

Ng said this in response to a supplementary question from Pang Sock Tao (PH-Kuala Kubu Baharu) during the Selangor state legislative assembly sitting here today.

He added that there are currently 1,090 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations operating in Selangor, with the highest number in Shah Alam (226), followed by Kajang (221), Sepang (182) and Subang Jaya (145).

Other areas include Petaling Jaya (68), Selayang (53), Ampang Jaya (49), Kuala Langat (47), Kuala Selangor (43), Klang (43), Hulu Selangor (12) and one unit in Sabak Bernam.

“To support EV adoption, the state government, through local authorities, has made the installation of EV charging infrastructure a requirement for new developments under planning approval,” he said.

This aligns with Electric Vehicle Charging Bay (EVCB) planning guidelines prepared by PLANMalaysia, while local authorities are also identifying suitable EV charger locations for future installations.

At the same time, the state government has appointed WHB as the coordinating agency for Charging Point Operators (CPO) to implement EV charging infrastructure in Selangor.

“The initiative supports the state’s target of installing 4,000 EV chargers by 2030 under the Selangor Plan,” he added. — Bernama