Ground SOPs on Science — Academy of Medicine of Malaysia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

FEBRUARY 10 — The Academy of Medicine of Malaysia is troubled by the introduction of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Exemption) Order 2021, which states that Cabinet ministers returning from official overseas visits must only quarantine for 3 days instead of the mandatory 10 days for inbound travellers. The Health Minister clarified that only Cabinet ministers who travel in a ‘bubble itinerary’ will undergo 3-day quarantine. Moreover, this move is intended to open up the economy as the policy will eventually be applicable to foreign dignitaries and business travellers.

We, the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia, wholeheartedly oppose the Exemption Order as well as any plans to extend the 3-day quarantine rule to other travellers. Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

We wish to remind the government that all standard operating procedures (SOP) must be grounded in science. The quarantine period for inbound travellers is set at 10 days based on research which shows that the risk of transmission is extremely low (~1%) after 10 days with monitoring and testing in place. The incubation period for Covid-19 is on average 5 to 6 days but can be as long as 14 days. Therefore, three days is insufficient to detect symptoms. There must be an evidence-based, public health explanation for the government’s decision to reduce quarantine days.

The effectiveness of so-called ‘travel bubbles’ are also still in question as new variants of Covid-19 with increased transmission capability spread rapidly around the world. There is insufficient data on the mutations to develop robust protocols for safe travel. We understand there is urgency to restart the economy for the benefit of Malaysians and businesses that are struggling, but this can only be done by bringing the pandemic under control first. The government must not open up our borders to ‘bubble’ delegations and risk bringing in new variants that could overwhelm our health system.

We call on the government to revoke the Exemption Order and—until there is scientific evidence that suggests differently—enforce a 10-day quarantine for all.

We, the under-signed:

Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (Professor Dr Rosmawati Mohamed, Master)

College of Anaesthesiologists (Dato Dr Jahizah Hassan, President)

College of Dental Specialists (Professor Dato’ Dr Lian Chin Boon, President)

College of Emergency Physicians (Dr Ridzuan Dato’ Mohd Isa, President)

College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (Professor Datuk Dr Siti Zawiah Omar, President)

College of Ophthalmologists (Dr Nur Fariza Ngah, President)

College of Paediatrics (Professor Dr Thong Meow Keong, President)

College of Pathologists (Professor Dr Cheong Soon Keng, President)

College of Physicians (Dr Letchuman Ramanathan, President)

College of Public Health Medicine (Dato’ Indera Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman, President)

College of Radiology (Professor Dr Norlisah Ramli, President)

College of Surgeons (Professor Dr April Camilla Roslani, President)

*The Academy of Medicine of Malaysia, embracing 11 Colleges and 15 Chapters, is a registered body representing medical specialists in Malaysia.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.