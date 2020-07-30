DBKL, please give valid reason for name changes... — Saleh Mohammed

JULY 30 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has changed the name of Taman Rimba Kiara park (TRK) in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), Kuala Lumpur to Taman Awam Bukit Kiara (TABK). Reason given was to avoid confusion among city folks between TABK which is managed by DBKL, and the larger public park adjacent to it which is under the management of the National Landscape Department.

Few years ago, Star Metro discovered that the final say on street names comes from the Federal Territories Committee on Geographical Names (JNNGWP), chaired by Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general and the Federal Territories Kuala Lumpur Technical Committee on Geographical Names (JTNGWPKL), chaired by the mayor.

The latter include Pos Malaysia Bhd, Real Estate and Housing Developers Association Malaysia (Rehda) and Kuala Lumpur traffic police.

There are several processes and also filtering processes too. Several factors are taken into consideration before JTNGWPKL decides on a name to be presented to JNNGWP for the final approval. It includes the history, general theme, landmarks and community sensitivities.

For proposals to change road names, if DBKL felt it would receive objections, consultation would be made with all parties concerned. If there is a proper process to follow for change to road names, is there a proper process for name change to a popular “taman”?

I do not think so because there was no consultation. The change has caused an outcry from the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents’ Association.

TRK is the site for a controversial high-rise development (over 2,200 units) on a 3.24-ha land (now known as TABK) and is awaiting a decision by the Court of Appeal regarding the legality of its development order issued by DBKL.

This is not the first time for DBKL. Remember Kampung Kerinchi? The name change was made in fast track without formal consultation or cooling period from neither new Bangsar South residents and the old Kampung Kerinchi residents.

It seems even DBKL’s senior officials disagreed with renaming the area Bangsar South when it was proposed back in 2012.

Later, eight roads were renamed after the eight Yang di-Pertuan Agongs. Reason given was it was the request from the Conference of Rulers (COR) as they felt that KL does not have the names of the past Agongs.

However, it was disputed by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, who stated that the matter was never discussed at any meeting of the COR.

What actually happened was a proposal paper was submitted by the Federal Territories ministry (FTM) to be tabled at the 234th Meeting of the COR on February 27, 2014. The proposal paper was withdrawn by the ministry and was not submitted again for discussion by the COR.

Actually, it was done by the FTM after consultations with DBKL. Even the then deputy minister was not able to confirm if any public consultation process was undertaken by DBKL.

The question now is, is DBKL so powerful that it can use the name of COR with impunity and not follow its own processes through JTNGWPKL and JNNGWP?

By the way, three of the five principles of our Rukun Negara include Loyalty to the King and Country, Rule of Law and Courtesy and Morality. Can impunity be tolerated or justified?

I guess no one can answer unless there are valid reasons on national interests.

