World Press Freedom Day call — NUJ

MAY 3 — In conjunction with May 3, 2019 World Press Freedom Day, the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ) has urged the newly elected government to repeal the 1984 Printing, Presses and Publishing Act (PPPA) and other relevant laws and regulations that curb the freedom of the press in our country in the democratic process.

The NUJ wishes to state that during the 14th General Elections which took place on May 9, 2018 that journalists would continue to uphold the professional conduct of their professionalism, to advocate impartial neutral coverage of the ruling and opposition parties alike in order to meet the public's right to know.

Therefore, NUJ hopes that the new government will seriously look at the various draconian laws that constrict press freedom and threaten journalists and to make the desired changes possible.

However the media industry wants to see the government abolish all the PPPA and other relevant laws so that professional journalism can be adhered to, to perform their duties responsibly and safe from any government interference and to welcome a media council act in its place.

Reporters San Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders) announced this year that Malaysia's press freedom ranking has risen from 145 in 2018 to 123 in 2019.

The media industry and the public as a whole are seeing this encouraging figures as a positive trend to the growth and development of media in our country as it is undoubtedly a stepping stone to human rights issues and press freedom that would create an encouraging trend in a developing country such as Malaysia.

NUJ has always been strongly opposing any media manipulation by political parties or government monopoly, especially when the ranking in press freedom is closely related to the government of a country that epitomise democratic openness.

* Press statement issued by Chin Sung Chew, general secretary of NUJ, on May 3, 2019.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.