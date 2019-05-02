Congratulations to Tengku Maimun as Malaysia’s first woman CJ — Sisters in Islam

MAY 2 — Sisters in Islam (SIS) conveys its heartiest congratulations to Federal Court judge Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat on her appointment as Malaysia’s chief justice.

The appointment, which was agreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong upon recommendation by the prime minister in consultation by the Conference of Rulers, sees Tengku Maimun as being the first woman in Malaysia to be accorded the position.

All 15 previous judges to hold the Chief Justice position in the country since 1963 had been men.

Tengku Maimun began her career in 2006 as a judicial commissioner at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, and was appointed as a High Court judge almost one year later. She served the position for over five years before being appointed as a Court of Appeal judge in January 2013. In November 2018, she was further promoted as a Federal Court judge.

Tengku Maimun’s appointment makes her an inspirational role model for women and girls in Malaysia.

As Malaysians, we consider this a great milestone for women and for the Malaysian judiciary.

*Sisters in Islam is a non-governmental organisation working towards advancing the rights of Muslim women in Malaysia within the framework of Islam, universal human rights principles, constitutional guarantees, as well as the lived realities and experiences of women.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.