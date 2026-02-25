KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Maxis says it has rolled out a new AI-powered network firewall designed to strengthen protection against scam calls and SMS. The system has been operational since January 2026 and screens both international voice and SMS traffic entering Malaysia. This means unwanted calls and messages will be blocked on the network before it reaches the customer.

According to Maxis, the end-to-end service uses artificial intelligence to provide 24/7 monitoring and continuous traffic analysis. It is designed to detect and neutralise threats in real time, intercepting them before they reach users.

The enhanced protection measures are enabled at no additional cost to customers.

Maxis AI-powered firewall blocks spoofed calls and fake sender IDs

Maxis says the firewall is designed to block unwanted SMS messages, including spam, international scam messages disguised as local traffic, and traffic from unofficial channels. The solution also protects users from sophisticated attacks and fake sender IDs.

For voice calls, the system makes it harder for scammers to engage in spoofing by masking their actual numbers and identities.

Maxis Chief Network Officer Yap Chee Sun said, “As fraud tactics become increasingly complex, ensuring security must be a continuous effort. This AI-powered firewall enables us to better address evolving threats and potential risks. This reinforces our commitment to deliver a fast, reliable, and secure network where our customers can stay connected with greater confidence.”

Over 500 million scam attempts blocked in 2025

Maxis shared that in 2025 alone, it intercepted and blocked over half a billion fraudulent call and SMS attempts, including messages containing malicious URLs and scam-related keywords.

Besides strengthening its network security, Maxis says has implementing inter-operator spoofing checks with four other mobile network operators (MNOs) since end-January 2026. Under this implementation, caller numbers are validated directly with the respective telco to detect masked numbers.

The telco also says it continues to work with national enforcement agencies to combat scams, in line with national cybersecurity priorities. It also continues to educate users about emerging fraud tactics through its communications and digital channels.

It is worth pointing out that these measures usually cover calls and messages sent through the mobile network, and they don’t cover Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and other instant messaging apps.

As always stay vigilant and think twice before clicking on links sent by strangers. — SoyaCincau