MILAN, Feb 24 — AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be out for around eight weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw he suffered in a collision with Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi on Sunday.

The England international was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after being injured while attempting to meet a cross around the 10-minute mark of the Serie A match at the San Siro.

“AC Milan announce that Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a significant facial trauma yesterday, which resulted in a fracture of the alveolar process of the jaw,” the club said.

“The operation to reduce and stabilise the fracture was completely successful. Ruben is doing well and has already been discharged.

“The estimated recovery time is around eight weeks.”

Milan, who lost the match 1-0 and are second in the league, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan, travel to Cremonese on Sunday. — Reuters