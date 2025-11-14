KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — vivo has launched its new X300 and X300 Pro smartphones in Malaysia as the brand marks its 30th anniversary.

The company showcased the series by livestreaming the entire launch event using the X300 Pro itself.

vivo says the flagship phones feature a 200 MP ZEISS Ultra-Clear Imaging system designed to raise standards in mobile photography.

The phones build on vivo’s recent presence at the Kfinity Music Festival and ongoing collaborations with artists such as Accusefive.

The X300 Pro debuts with a 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, a 50 MP ZEISS gimbal-grade main camera and the new Pro Imaging Chip VS1.

vivo used the X300 Pro to livestream the launch event. — vivo Malaysia pic

The base X300 model carries a 200 MP ZEISS main camera with enhanced stabilisation and a 50 MP autofocus-equipped front camera.

Both models support professional-grade video options, including 4K 120 fps recording and AI-powered creative tools.

The series introduces OriginOS 6 to Malaysia, offering redesigned visuals, productivity tools and a new vivo Security brand.

Powered by the Dimensity 9500 chip, the phones feature large batteries, fast charging and improved graphics performance.

The X300 and X300 Pro start at RM3,899 and RM4,699 respectively, with pre-orders open and a range of promotions available.