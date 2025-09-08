KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Bidgely, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software as a Service (SaaS) company, announced its premier energy intelligence conference, EmPOWER AI, returns Sept 16 to 18 in Napa, California.

Bidgely in a statement said this annual gathering will feature attendees from over 40 global companies to spark critical dialogue between utility leaders, data experts, and AI executives on how AI is revolutionising the sector.

Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abhay Gupta said the event has become the premier stage for showcasing the next wave of its AI advancements, as last year the company debuted its groundbreaking work in generative AI.

“This year, attendees will again get an exclusive look at our newest, powerful AI solution, giving leaders more flexibility than ever to operationalise AI across their utility. We cannot wait to share the incredible successes of our customers and reveal what is next for the energy industry.”

This year’s event will be hosted by PacifiCorp, the largest grid operator in the western United States and long-time Bidgely partner, and will feature sessions on AI-driven disaggregation insights; next-generation segmentation and customer engagement, and distribution grid planning and electrification.

These sessions feature vibrant discussions from leading utilities and Bidgely experts. Featured speaker this year is workplace AI visionary and Glean CEO Arvind Jain, who will discuss how utilities can navigate the future of AI.

Meanwhile, the new EmPOWER AI ‘Insights Tour’ events, which kicked off in 2025, will culminate in Napa, weaving global conversations and insights from over 100 attendees at stops in Canada and Europe.

Bidgely’s EmPOWER AI conference gives attendees a deep dive into the latest solutions for the utility industry’s biggest challenges. The sessions blend a forward-looking vision with practical, real-world applications that utilities are already using today. — Bernama