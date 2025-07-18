KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Upin & Ipin Universe, the first open-world game based on the popular Malaysian animation series is now available for PC and selected consoles throughout the world. Developed by Streamline Studios, the game is jointly published by Streamline Media Group as well as the studio behind the popular animation series, Les’ Copaque Production.

Upin & Ipin Universe pricing in Malaysia

If you want to get your hands on Upin & Ipin Universe for your favourite gaming platform, here’s the pricing for the game at launch:

Steam (PC): RM177.39

Epic Games Store (PC): RM177.39

PlayStation Store (PS5 & PS4): RM172.18

Nintendo eShop US (Switch 1 & 2): USD39.99 (~RM169.92)

As you can see, the pricing of Upin & Ipin Universe is “international” even though it can be considered as a Malaysian game since it was developed by a Malaysian game studio.

At the moment, Upin & Ipin Universe can only be obtained in the form of digital download. It is unclear whether its publishers have the intention to make the game available as physical game disc and card, which are something that console owners out there may to purchase as collection.

What Upin & Ipin Universe is all about?

Designed primarily for kids, Upin & Ipin Universe allows gamers to live the experience of growing up in Kampung Durian Runtuh. Complete with dynamic time and weather that will affect the gameplay, gamers can choose the voice track and subtitles to be in native Bahasa Malaysia or English.

Of course, Upin & Ipin are the characters that gamers get to play in the game. That being said, they will also to meet other fan favourite characters such as Kak Ros, Opah, Tok Dalang, Mei Mei, Mail, Jarjit Singh and even Rembo the rooster.

Among the activities that are featured in the game include farming, fishing, critter catching, cooking, spinning tops, and remote car racing. It can be enjoyed as a solo game or through the split-screen co-op mode.

Built using Unreal Engine 5, the game still have a main quest with over 12 hours of narrative campaign for those who are looking for an objective-oriented gameplay. To make this game a family-friendly title, the Upin & Ipin Universe is an offline-only experience, while it also does not feature combat, microtransactions and fail states. — SoyaCincau