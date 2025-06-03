KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Google Play Gift Cards which was introduced in Malaysia back in 2018 will be discontinued in the coming weeks.

According to a notice issued via email from Google Payments, the Google Play Gift Cards will no longer be available for purchase starting 15th June 2025 and existing users will have about 7 months to spend their existing credit.

If you still have spare Google Play Gift Cards, you can redeem them before 15th June 2025 but you must spend the prepaid balance by 31st January 2026 to avoid losing the value.

Once you’ve redeemed the gift card, the balance can be used to pay for content and services such as apps, games, movies and eBooks on the Google Play store.

Google added that promotional Google Play Balance will still be issued or held with applicable expiry dates.

If your remaining Google Play balance is insufficient, you can combine it with other payment methods which include credit or debit cards, FPX online banking, carrier billing or eWallets (Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Boost, ShopeePay).

The Google Play Gift Cards are typically sold via 7-Eleven and they come in denominations of RM50, RM100 and RM200. The cards are issued by Google Payment Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

These gift cards were seen as an alternative payment option for Google Play users who don’t have credit or debit cards. It also provides somewhat better control on spending compared to a linked credit or debit card.

While Google didn’t disclose the reason behind the discontinuation of its Gift Cards, the move seems to mark a shift towards digital payment options especially with the inclusion of major eWallets on Google Play in Malaysia.

It is also seen as an attempt to mitigate gift card scams as there are fraudulent activities involving victims buying Google Play Gift Cards and sharing the codes to the scammers. — SoyaCincau



