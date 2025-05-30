KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Nintendo has revealed that the new Nintendo Switch 2 game console will be making its way to South-east Asia much earlier than previously announced. Unfortunately, Malaysia is somehow missing from today’s revelation despite being included in the original announcement back in April.

Nintendo Switch 2’s original release timeline for Malaysia

On April 2, Nintendo announced that the company plans to release Switch 2 in selected markets within South-east Asia between July to September 2025. Malaysia is among such markets, together with Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Fast forward to now, Nintendo has officially marked June 26, 2025 as the release date for Switch 2 in Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. There was no mention of Malaysia in the announcement.

Should gamers in Malaysia be worried?

Well, Switch 2 is still there on Nintendo Malaysia’s website. In addition to that, the April announcement is also still being shown on the website.

We take that as a sign that Nintendo is still committed to launching Switch 2 in Malaysia. So, don’t panic just yet.

Meanwhile, a similar situation occurred with the PlayStation 5 before. In October 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) confirmed the launch date for the console for Singapore but at the same time, the company removed the estimated Holiday 2020 launch date from PlayStation 5 websites for other South-east Asian markets, including Malaysia.

A month later, only then SIE finally revealed the launch date of PS5 for Malaysia. Naturally, it was a blistering success to the extent that you can’t get your hands on the console during the launch day if you didn’t pre-order.

So, yeah, we don’t think gamers should lose their sleep over today’s announcement. As long as there is still a sign of commitment from Nintendo, we will eventually see Switch 2 being made available in our market.

Unlike Microsoft, which still has not officially launched Xbox in Malaysia after 23 years...and counting. — SoyaCincau