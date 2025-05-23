PETALING JAYA, May 23 — After a series of teasers, Honor has finally launched its premium mid-range smartphones, the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro here in Malaysia, making our market one of the first to get these smartphones. Replacing the Honor 200 series in our market, these devices bring improved performance, camera, display, and a new AI Image to Video feature. More on that later.

Honor 400 and 400 Pro Malaysia: Pricing and promo

Here are the retails of the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro in Malaysia:

Honor 400 (12GB+256GB) – RM1,899

Honor 400 (12GB+512GB) – RM2,199 (RM1,899 between 22nd and 29th May 2025)

Honor 400 Pro (12GB+512GB) – RM2,699

The Honor 400 is open for pre-order between now and May 29, 2025, and is offered with free gifts worth up to RM898. The Pro model is also open for pre-order with free gifts worth up to RM1,097.

You can purchase these devices via Honor’s official website. You can also purchase them via Honor’s official e-commerce stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Honor 400 and 400 Pro Malaysia: Specs and features

The Honor 400 is offered with three colour options, namely Desert Gold, Tidal Blue, and Midnight Black. The Honor 400 Pro swaps out Desert Gold for Lunar Grey instead. Durability-wise, the vanilla device is rated at IP66, while the Pro model gets IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

At the front, the Honor 400 is equipped with a 6.55″ 1.5K (2736×1264) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its Pro siblings get a slightly larger and crispier 6.7-inch 1.5K (2800×1280) Quad Curved AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays have the same 5,000 nits peak brightness when displaying HDR content.

Powering the Honor 400 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the 400 Pro gets the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chipset from the previous year.

Imaging-wise, both devices come standard with a 200MP f/1.9 main shooter with a 1/1.4” sensor and OIS, along with a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with OIS. The Honor 400 Pro gets an additional 50MP f/2.4 3x telephoto shooter that comes equipped with a Sony IMX856 sensor. Selfies are handled by a 50MP f/2.0 selfie shooter for both models.

The Honor 400 and 400 Pro debut with Honor’s new AI Image to Video feature. — SoyaCincau pic

Speaking of imaging, the Honor 400 and 400 Pro debut with Honor’s new AI Image to Video feature. Co-developed with Google Cloud, this feature can be found inside the phones’ native Photos app and can turn a still image into a 5-second video, making the characters in the photo “come to life”. This feature is especially useful for old family photos and comic books.

Other AI features included with the Honor 400 series include AI Cutout, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Outpainting, AI Upscale, and AI Face Tune.

Keeping lights on for the Honor 400 and 400 Pro is a 6,000mAh battery. This cell can be charged at 80W via USB-C with the Honor 400, while the 400 Pro can handle 100W wired charging and 50W using a Qi wireless charger.

Both the Honor 400 and 400 Pro run on the brand’s MagicOS 9.0 UI, built atop Android 15. — SoyaCincau