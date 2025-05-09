KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Chery sub-brand, iCaur has confirmed that the iCaur 03 electric SUV will be making its way to Malaysia in Q3 this year. If this EV looked rather familiar to you, that might be because it was shown during last year’s edition of Malaysia Autoshow as the Jaecoo J6.

iCaur 03 Malaysia Pricing

At Malaysia Autoshow 2025, iCaur made it clear that the brand is ready to launch the iCaur 03 in our market. It will be available in two variants:

iCaur 03 2WD: RM145,000

iCaur 03 iWD: RM155,000

Bookings are already open with a refundable deposit of RM1,000. Customers that place their bookings at Malaysia Autoshow 2023 will be provided with limited-edition iCaur 03 scale model alongside the actual EV when the delivery starts later this year.



iCaur 03 quick specs

The iCaur 03 is around 4.4m long, 1.9m wide, and 1.7m tall with a wheelbase of around 2.7m. It also features a 264L boot space alongside 19-inch wheels together with McPherson struts on the front and a multi-link suspension system on the back.

The iCar 03 2WD comes with a single rear-mounted 135kW (181hp) motor that also produces 220Nm of torque. The iCaur 03 2WD is powered by a 65.7kWh LFP battery, which allows it to deliver an NEDC-rated range of 426km or around 362km if you convert that figure to WLTP.

As for iCaur 03 iWD, it has two motors that deliver a combined output of 205kW (275hp) alongside 385Nm torque. This variant also has a slightly bigger battery capacity at 69.8kWh but has a shorter NEDC-rated range of 418km or 355km when you convert to WLTP.

Charging-wise, the EV supports DC charging speed of up to 80kW, which allows the iCaur 03 to be charged from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. It has also been equipped with a single-phase 6.6kW AC charging module and can be used to power up external appliances via its 3.3kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature.

In terms of tech features, the iCaur 03 comes standard with a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch infotainment display with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has also been fitted with a 12-speaker surround sound system from Infinity.



When it comes to safety, there are 6 airbags within the EV, together with a 540-degree camera system that also includes the “Transparent Chassis” feature. As you may expect, the iCaur 03 also features an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite with Level 2.5 autonomous driving capability.





