SAN DIEGO, May 7 — Rockstar has unveiled a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, rekindling excitement despite the game’s delay to May 2026.

Originally slated for a fall 2025 launch, the title has been pushed back as Rockstar promises a groundbreaking step forward for the franchise.

The new video offers more insight into the story of Jason and Lucia, a pair of outlaws caught in a vast criminal web in the state of Leonida.

Vice City returns as a major setting, reimagined within the fictional Florida-like landscape where the action unfolds.

While gameplay footage is still scarce, Rockstar touts the sequel as its “most immersive” instalment to date.

Fans have waited over a decade since GTA V, which sold over 200 million copies and redefined online multiplayer for the series.