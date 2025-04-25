GEORGE TOWN, April 25 — The world’s first portable audio system with hybrid driver earphones and a full analog amplifier is now on display for sale at the Northern International Audio and Visual Show (NIAV) 2025.

The audio system, Brise Audio Fugaku, dubbed as the most luxurious earphone system in the world, with a hefty price tag of RM79,000, is available for demo at the Stars Picker audio library sound cabin at NIAV.

There was already a long waiting list to try out the system and despite its hefty price tag, some audiophiles have already voiced interest in placing orders.

Over in another sound room by Audio Art Sdn Bhd, an immersive experience featuring the superior audio quality of a RM2 million HiFi system is also on demo.

These luxurious audio systems, from the smallest to the most expensive, were among the RM80 million worth of high-end audio and visual products on display and for sale at NIAV, which opens today at the Setia Spice Convention Centre here.

This is the third year NIAV is being held in Penang and it is the largest of its kind in the Asia Pacific where 150 brands from 125 countries are on exhibit.

Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) chief executive officer G. Ashwin said there are a total 35 sound cabins and seven function rooms for visitors to listen to the demo of the products on display.

The RM2 million HiFi system at the Audio Art sound cabin. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

NIAV will feature a total 50 exhibitors, including global industry leaders, from Singapore, China, Lithuania, Taiwan, Denmark, USA, Japan, the UK, France, South Korea, Canada, Sweden, Italy, and Switzerland.

”This is not only an exhibition of the products as there will be live performances including concerts, talks and technical sessions on the AV industry and even a live sound by DJ JazzieJay,” he said.

The exhibition not only brings in international brands, some not available in Malaysia before this, but has also drummed up interest among those brands to bring them here.

“Some of the brands are considering opening up store fronts in Penang and one Denmark company is contemplating setting up a research and design centre here,” he said.

He said PCEB’s goals in bringing in more conferences and exhibitions goes deeper than bringing in international products to be showcased here.

“It can be a launchpad to showcase Penang as an investment destination for brands that have not considered coming here and setting up a plant or a store here,” he said.

NIAV 2025 is open to public from now to April 27.