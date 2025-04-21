KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Taobao Malaysia is set to introduce a Bahasa Melayu interface by June, in a move aimed at making the popular Chinese e-commerce platform more accessible to local users.

The new feature, announced today, reflects Taobao’s continued push to localise its services in line with growing cross-border shopping demand in Malaysia.

It follows the rollout of an English-language interface in September last year.

“Our planned introduction of a Malay-language interface will mark another significant milestone in Taobao’s localisation journey and reinforce our platform’s commitment to providing every Malaysian user with a more accessible, seamless and worry-free shopping experience,” said Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia, in a statement today.

The platform is seeing a surge in popularity worldwide.

Taobao recently became the second-most downloaded app in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and took the top spot in France.

In Malaysia, it now ranks second on the iOS shopping app chart, signalling rising local interest and trust.

The upcoming Bahasa Melayu interface will add to a growing list of user-friendly features already available to Malaysians.

The app currently supports bilingual customer service in English and Chinese, uses AI to translate content, displays prices in Malaysian Ringgit, and provides a simplified shopping interface.

Taobao’s integration with Antom and Cainiao ensures smooth payment and delivery experiences, with users able to pay via debit and credit cards, online banking, e-wallets and instalment plans.

Real-time order tracking is also available through the app.