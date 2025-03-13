KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Ah, March. The season for cherry blossoms in Japan and also, apparently an Apple and Snoopy collaboration.

The Snoopy franchise turns 75 in October this year and the merch has already been rolling out since last year — with recent launches of Snoopy-themed items from the likes of watchmaker Orient, Loungefly, Uniqlo and more.

Apple is taking some Japanese inspiration with this collab, with phone cases, chargers, wallet stands and PopSockets with the adorable Snoopy mascot.

The cute portable charger comes in white and blue. — Picture via Apple

Selected items from the collab have been made available in Malaysia, available now if you’re a big Snoopy fan or would like something more than the Snoopy Apple Watch face on your devices.

Fun fact: did you know Snoopy is the most popular mascot in Japan? Not Hello Kitty, not Rilakkuma but Snoopy — there is even a Snoopy museum in Japan.

Have Snoopy smile on you as you charge your devices. — Picture via Apple

Here’s a list of what’s available in Malaysia:

Tech21 FlexQuartz for iPhone 16 Pro Max (MagSafe compatible) — Snoopy Cherry Blossom: RM249

Tech21 EvoArt Snoopy Case for AirPods Pro 2 — Cherry Blossom: RM179

Tech21 EvoArt Snoopy Case for AirPods Max — Cherry Blossom: RM249

Nimble Champ 10k Portable Charger — Snoopy Cherry Blossom Blue: RM349

Nimble Fold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger — Snoopy Cherry Blossom Blue: RM649

Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand (MagSafe compatible) — Snoopy Cherry Blossom: RM169

PopSockets MagSafe Grip (Glitter, Enamel, Graphic): RM159

The items are available online via the official Apple Store or at the official Apple Store at TRX Mall.