SEOUL, Feb 16 — South Korean Gen Z is fuelling a growing trend for vintage technology, particularly older iPhones, driving up prices as they embrace nostalgia through retro devices.

The trend – a portmanteau of young and retro – gained traction after K-pop group NewJeans, now known as NJZ, filmed parts of its Ditto music video with a retro digital camcorder.

“Shooting with an old iPhone feels like using a vintage film camera,” Park Soo-yeon told The Korea Times in an article published last Friday.

The 22-year-old university student is among those who now carry both a modern iPhone and an older model.

“Even though I’m taking pictures in the present, they have a nostalgic feel, which makes them feel new again,” she was quoted as saying.

Older iPhones like the 5S and iPhone SE are now in high demand among young-tro enthusiasts.

Kim Min-jung, 21, finds the design of older iPhones more aesthetically pleasing.

“I find the design of old iPhones from the Steve Jobs era more vintage and aesthetically pleasing than the latest models,” Kim said.

“I also miss the compact size and home button of the older designs.”

This growing fascination with older iPhones has led to an increase in prices.

The iPhone SE (first generation) reportedly sells for over 200,000 won (US$150 or about RM616) on secondhand platforms.

According to Bungaejangter, a popular secondhand online marketplace in South Korea, listings for the iPhone 6S surged by 519 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year.

This trend is not limited to phones but extends to digital cameras, thanks to the influence of NJZ’s Ditto video.

Han Nam-kyung, 24, is among those who have noticed the growing demand.

“Demand for digital cameras has grown so much that it’s hard to find the model I want,” Han told The Korea Times.

“Prices have also risen significantly compared to a year ago.”

Kim Min-ho, who runs a secondhand camera shop, also sees the shift in the market.

“A few years ago, some cameras sold for just 50,000 won, but now they go for up to 150,000 won,” Kim said.

“There were cameras people used to give away for free, but now I have to pay a premium to get them.”

A consumer studies expert identified only as Professor Lee Eun-hee attributes the rise of young-tro to a shift in how younger generations view old items.

“Rather than dismissing old things as outdated, young people are blending them with modern technology to create something unique.

“They are also drawn to the fresh experience of immersing themselves in an era they never lived through,” Lee said.