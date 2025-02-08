WASHINGTON, Feb 8 — Nasa is poised to make history by streaming live on Twitch an interview with an astronaut onboard the International Space Station.

On February 12, 2025, at 11:45 am EST, internet users will be able to tune in to a conversation between US astronaut Don Pettit, currently onboard the International Space Station (ISS), and his compatriot, Matt Dominick, who recently returned to Earth. This is the first time a live Twitch event has been held at an altitude of over 400 km. The idea is to be able to talk—in complete freedom and with the participation of connected internet users — about the astronauts’ daily lives on the space station, their fields of research and the constraints of life in orbit.

As is customary on Twitch, internet users will have the opportunity to interact with the astronauts and ask them questions throughout the conversation. Like France’s Thomas Pesquet, Don Pettit and Matt Dominick are renowned for their impressive space photography, which they regularly share on social networks.

This initiative marks the start of a series of exclusive Twitch streams, aimed at strengthening connections between the federal agency in charge of the US space programme (Nasa) and online communities. In the future, Nasa will show live launches and landings, as well as spacewalks.

Today, Nasa has a strong online presence, with its own streaming service Nasa+, accessible free of charge worldwide on smartphone, computer and TV, in addition to its YouTube channel.

