KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Close cooperation between non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector and other institutions is the best model for building a society grounded in values and spiritual well-being, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that dakwah and community development are not the responsibility of a single party, but should be carried out collectively in a spirit of mutual support.

“I would like to express my appreciation to One World Muslimah, a respected dakwah NGO in Malaysia. The presence of NGOs like this shows that dakwah is not monopolised by anyone, but is carried out together by those who sincerely serve.

“Today’s collaboration between a hotel, dakwah NGO and corporate sponsors clearly reflects the true concept of a Madani ummah — a community that moves together, complements each other and does not harbour suspicion,” he said at the launch of the ‘Doa Dari Hati’ programme here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also minister of rural and regional development, said that efforts to build a values-based society must be a long-term commitment and cannot rely on flashy programmes alone.

He said that community development approaches need to consider spiritual strength alongside material aspects, especially as society faces emotional pressures and the challenges of modern life.

He stressed the need for a balance between worldly and spiritual matters in daily life.

“The knowledge shared in this programme should be absorbed, because knowledge has no limits, as vast as the ocean. Whether we are politicians, businesspeople, or professionals, what matters is maintaining a balance between the worldly and the spiritual,” he said.

The programme brought together local and international speakers, including Ustaz Muhammad Assad and Ustazah Oki Setiana Dewi, and received support from various parties in efforts to expand spiritual engagement within the community. — Bernama