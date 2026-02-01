KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Police have confirmed receiving a report from a 35-year-old male actor who claimed to have been a victim of unnatural sex acts when he was a child actor.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the report was lodged at 6.11pm yesterday.

“We confirm that we have received the report and the case is currently under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the media reported that the actor had shared on the social media platform Threads that he had been a victim of unnatural sex acts when he was a child actor. — Bernama

*If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).