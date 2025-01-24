ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 — Pakistan senators are demanding an apology from billionaire Elon Musk, a lawmaker told AFP on yesterday, accusing him of “anti-Pakistan propaganda” as he seeks regulatory approval for his Starlink service in the country.

Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service has applied for a licence to operate in Pakistan, but is awaiting clearance before users will be allowed to log on.

A senate committee on information technology and telecommunications met Wednesday to hear updates from officials assessing his application.

But committee chair Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan told AFP “several senators denounced” Musk’s “anti-Pakistani propaganda” in recent comments he made on his social media platform X.

Musk has repeatedly highlighted claims that men of Pakistani origin were responsible for a spate of historic rape cases targeting mostly white girls in England.

“It was said that approval should be given on condition of his apology,” Khan told AFP.

“We are not saying it should be a pre-condition but it was a part of the discussion and we can only give our recommendations to the government,” she added.

Musk began launching attacks against the UK government this month after it resisted calls for a national inquiry into the historic abuse cases.

In Rotherham, a town of 265,000 inhabitants, a gang drugged, raped and sexually exploited at least 1,400 girls over a 16-year period from 1997, a public inquiry concluded in 2014.

A series of court cases eventually led to the conviction of dozens of men, mostly of South Asian origin. The victims were vulnerable, mostly white, girls.

An Indian lawmaker made a post on 8 January saying: “They aren’t ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs. Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?”

Musk commented with a message saying: “True”.

The historic abuse cases regularly prompt debate in the UK, where some claim they are used to enflame Islamaphobia while others say they are being quashed to prevent debate.

Whilst Musk’s electric vehicle and space ventures made him a billionaire, he has recently emerged as a political figure affiliated with newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.

Trump has tasked Musk, the world’s richest man, with slashing billions of dollars of federal government spending as head of a new “Department of Government Efficiency”. — AFP